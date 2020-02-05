School closings

Berea police warn of uptick in coyote sightings

Editor's Note: See our previous story about coyote sightings in Solon by watching the video above.

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) - The Berea Police Department is warning residents about an increase in coyote sightings.

It is coyote mating season, and that is the cause for the uptick.

FOX 8 recently talked to residents in Solon about sightings there.

Mating season runs through March.

Berea police says it does not respond to coyote sighting calls, unless the animal is sick or injured.

They say to make sure you don't have pet food or water in your yard and that your trash is secured.

