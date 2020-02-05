Animal advocates encourage lawmakers to increase penalties under Goddard’s Law

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)-- It's been almost four years since Goddard’s Law went into effect, making it a felony to knowingly cause serious harm to companion animal. But many are questioning if the legislation doing enough to punish offenders?

The law is named for longtime FOX 8 News meteorologist and animal advocate Dick Goddard.

In September 2019, a man was charged and convicted of lighting a dog on fire inside a crate in East Cleveland. Antonio Johnson pleaded guilty to a fifth-degree felony under Goddard’s Law. Despite Johnson’s extensive criminal history, he was sentenced to probation.

"Despite the malicious and egregious nature of an act such as this, violent crimes of animal cruelty are not currently defined as a violent offense under Ohio's mandatory community control laws," said Sharon Harvey, president and CEO of the Cleveland Animal Protective League.

Harvey was one of many animal advocates who testified before Ohio lawmakers in Columbus Wednesday morning. They are all fighting for tougher penalties for those who commit heinous crimes against companion animals.

"What has happened due to sentence reform, these individuals have spent little to no time for even the most egregious acts of torture, torment against our companion animals," said Amy Beichler with the Public Animal Welfare Society of Ohio.

Currently, the law makes it a felony to knowingly cause serious physical harm to a companion animal. Senate Bill 205, introduced last year, would increase the penalty to a third-degree felony. It would also add a felony in the fourth degree for anyone who helps another person in seriously hurting a companion animal.

During testimony in the state capitol, animal advocates referenced several cases in which offenders pleaded guilty and got little to no jail time. The need for stiffer punishment, they said, is greater than ever before.

"As a compassionate society, we need to set a higher legal and moral standard on how we hold one another accountable for such blatant cruelty against living creatures. And we need to ensure the penalty of the act fits the crime," Harvey said.

Senate Bill 205 has a long road ahead of possible passage. Senate committee leaders still have to hear testimony from opponents, like those who argue that a felony three, which carries three or five years in prison, would be too high of a punishment for a crime against an animal.

If passed, the bill would go to the Ohio House of Representatives for even more testimony from both sides.

