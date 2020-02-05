Andrew Berry to be introduced as Browns’ new GM

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) -- The Cleveland Browns on Wednesday will introduce Andrew Berry as the team's Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager.

Berry, 32, is the youngest known general manager in NFL history, according to the Browns.

He worked for the Browns in 2016 as a vice president of player personnel, working first under Sashi Brown and John Dorsey.

Last week, Berry said he was "honored and blessed" to lead football operations of the Cleveland Browns. "I’m appreciative of the Haslam family for entrusting me to be a steward of a franchise that is so rich in tradition and history. The passion for football courses through the veins of Northeast Ohio in a manner that is unique to that of any other region. Our fan base’s devotion to the Browns is the catalyst for such affection for the sport. Rewarding YOU all—our loyal and faithful Dawg Pound—will energize and motivate me daily to attack the challenge ahead of us. It is for that reason that I am excited to partner with Kevin Stefanski—a coach I know our city will embrace because of his leadership skills, work ethic, humility and character—to work tirelessly and with immediate urgency toward building a winning organization that will make the people of Cleveland proud.”

