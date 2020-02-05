11-year-old dies from flu in Lake County

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW)– An 11-year-old in Lake County has died from flu-related complications, the Lake County General Health District said on Wednesday.

This is the second pediatric flu death in Ohio this season. The first was 16-year-old Kaylee Roberts, a student at Berea-Midpark High School.

“Getting the flu vaccine is the safest and most effective way to prevent the flu for everyone 6 months and older,” said Tara Perkins, LCGHD director of nursing. “Flu hospitalizations could still be on the rise. You need to protect yourself, your friends and your family and get a flu shot now if you haven’t already.”

The Centers for Disease Control said there were 68 pediatric deaths in the country, as of Jan. 31.

“If you are sick with the flu, stay home. Help protect others when you are not feeling well,” Perkins said.