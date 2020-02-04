Two killed in head-on crash in Geauga County

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Two people were killed in a crash in Geauga County Monday afternoon.

According to a press release, it happened at 2:31 p.m. on state Route 168 at state Route 700.

A black 2007 Pontiac G5 driven by John Saffer, 59, of Newbury, was traveling south on state Route 168. A white 2015 Subaru Forester driven by Gustave G. Dasch Jr., 63, of Burton, was traveling north on state Route 168.

The preliminary investigation shows the Pontiac G5 went left of the center line in to the path of the Subaru Forester. The vehicles struck head on in the northbound lanes.

Saffer sustained fatal injuries upon impact. Dasch Jr. was taken to University Geauga Medical Center but died.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The crash is still under investigation.