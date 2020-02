Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) - The Columbus Division of Fire is investigating an explosion at a home in Hamilton Township.

Firefighters responded to an explosion and fire around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters say two people were hurt.

They are being treated at the hospital.

There is no word on their condition.

WCMH reports surrounding homes have been evacuated as a precaution.

The cause of the explosion has not been determined.