Temps will drop 20 degrees today with rain/snow mix

Posted 4:49 am, February 4, 2020, by
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Many people are waking up to temperatures in the 50s.

Enjoy it. It will be brief.

Temperatures will fall at least 20 degrees by the end of the day.

Here's how it breaks down:

TUESDAY MORNING: Rain showers will start around 11 a.m.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON: A snow mix will begin in time for the commute home. If you aren't seeing snow, you'll likely be seeing rain. For some that will be freezing rain.

TUESDAY NIGHT: We'll start to dry out with temps in the 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Rain and snow will redevelop in the afternoon.

THURSDAY: Rain

FRIDAY: We're keeping an eye on possible accumulating snow.

