Speaker Pelosi rips speech after State of the Union

WASHINGTON (WJW)-- Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi ripped her copy of President Donald Trump's State of the Union address in two Tuesday night.

As Trump concluded his speech, Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence stood. That's when Pelosi started ripping the sheets of paper. Trump was still at the podium.

"It was the courteous thing to do," Pelosi said about tearing the paper. "It was the courteous thing to do considering the alternative."

Trump is expected to be acquitted on two articles of impeachment on Wednesday. He did not mention the word "impeachment" once during the address.