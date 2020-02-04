Mother thanks first responders for saving toddler trapped in burning home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- A 2-year old girl was reunited with the first responders who rescued her from a burning home. The toddler was pulled from a raging fire unconscious, in full cardiac arrest and it's clear she has made a complete recovery.

Elginavia Garrett and her three children walk into Cleveland's fire station No. 7 on Woodland Avenue Tuesday to say "Thank you' to the first responders who put their own lives on the line to save her family.

"It meant a lot to know that people cared enough to do whatever they could,” said Garrett, before getting emotional.

Around 6:20 a.m. on Jan. 26, neighbors called 911 to report a fire on the second and third floors of a home at East 36th Street and Bivens Avenue in Cleveland.

"I made it about 20 feet, ran into an object and I couldn't find my way around it. I couldn't see, couldn't breathe, couldn't hear, couldn't talk... Nothing, it was just all coughing and I had to retreat," said security guard Ernest Leach.

The fire was too intense for Leach to get inside. He and Steven Pozniak are both police officers in Wakeman, who were working off duty as security guards at the Arbor Park housing complex.

Grainy surveillance video shows Pozniak run to the front of the building, as 8-year-old Jordyn jumped from a third-floor window to escape the flames.

"She jumped to me. She came into my body and kind of knocked me down as she came down, but she went away with no injuries so it's amazing," Pozniak said.

Garrett and her 6-year-old son Justin had already made it to safety. Cleveland firefighters arrived and made their way through heavy fire and smoke to rescue 2-year-old Ahmina.

"Visibility was zero and we continued to search through the third floor. And we were able to find the child in the third-floor bedroom, laying on the floor," said Cleveland Fire Cpt. Tom Lally.

Garrett said Ahmina was near death when firefighters rescued her. Nine days later, she appears as though nothing ever happened.

"I thank y’all 'cause that was, seeing my baby laying down, coming out the house and she was lifeless and black... I couldn't imagine," Garrett said.

Garrett told firefighters that she was cooking food in the kitchen and fell asleep before the fire started. She said a smoke detector inside the home woke the mother up in time to escape with her son.

41.513446 -81.666449