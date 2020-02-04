Live video: Messy weather system coming our way

Posted 8:10 pm, February 4, 2020, by , Updated at 08:30PM, February 4, 2020

Live Video

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The weather pattern is about to become messy and tricky to forecast in terms of the rain/snow line. The FOX 8 app is the best way to stay on top of the changing weather patterns. Keep in mind the worst morning commutes will be Thursday and Friday.

Here’s the current thinking:

THIS EVENING: Rain/snow mix.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mix/snow tapers.

WEDNESDAY: Few morning flurries. Mainly dry with sun.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Wintry mix settles in.

THURSDAY: Snow far (NW)/wintry mix (most of NE Ohio)/rain (SE).

Check for school closings here

Weather alerts here

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

