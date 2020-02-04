Live video: Messy weather system coming our way

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The weather pattern is about to become messy and tricky to forecast in terms of the rain/snow line. The FOX 8 app is the best way to stay on top of the changing weather patterns. Keep in mind the worst morning commutes will be Thursday and Friday.
Here’s the current thinking:
THIS EVENING: Rain/snow mix.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mix/snow tapers.
WEDNESDAY: Few morning flurries. Mainly dry with sun.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Wintry mix settles in.
THURSDAY: Snow far (NW)/wintry mix (most of NE Ohio)/rain (SE).
Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast: