Mansfield police warn businesses of fake money

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW)– The Mansfield Division of Police is warning area businesses and residents about counterfeit money circulating in the Richland County area.

The fake currency can be easily recognized by the phrase, “For Motion Picture Use Only” or words in a foreign language, Mansfield police said. The notes may also be missing a watermark, optical varying ink or security strip.

Mansfield police said it’s working with the local Secret Service Task Force to find the source of these fake bills.

Anyone with information is asked to call the major crimes detectives at 419-755-9724.