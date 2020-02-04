Mansfield police investigate injuries to 4-week-old baby

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – Detectives in Mansfield are investigating injuries to a 4-week-old baby.

According to police, the Mansfield Fire Department responded to Scholl Rd. on January 31 for reports of a baby that was not breathing.

Firefighters contacted police due to suspicious bruises on the child.

Police say the baby was taken to the hospital but had to be transferred to another medical facility due to its injuries.

Detectives say they are waiting on a report from the hospital.

Police served a search warrant at the home.

Detectives have interviewed persons of interest, according to police.

There are no arrests at this time.

Police are asking for information.

If you can help, call (419)755-9724.