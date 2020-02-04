× Man arrested, accused of attacking two women in Cleveland Metroparks Brookside Reservation

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday announced the arrest of a 19-year-old man in two separate kidnapping incidents.

According to a press release, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Shane Barker Tuesday morning.

On October 20, 2019, Barker is accused of attacking a 61-year-old woman near the Meadow Ridge Picnic area in the Brookside Reservation of the Cleveland Metroparks.

Three days later, he’s accused of attacking a 41-year-old woman in the same location.

The U.S. Marshals Service said, in both instances, Barker followed the women on a hiking trail, attacked them and threw them to the ground.

Both women were able to escape and reported the incident to police.

Barker was arrested near West 30th and Seymour Ave. Officers followed him in a vehicle and conducted a traffic stop where they arrested him without incident.

U.S. Marshal Peter Elliott said, “The Cleveland Metroparks Police worked diligently to identify this violent suspect and as soon as he was identified the task force went to work to locate and arrest him. He is a danger to the safety of our community and the city of Cleveland is safer with him behind bars.”

Anyone who may have additional information related to criminal incidents concerning Barker is asked to call police.