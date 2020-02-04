Impeachment trial: Senator speeches continue

Kenny stops to smell the flowers at the 2020 Great Big Home + Garden Show

Posted 9:43 am, February 4, 2020, by
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) --Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton spent the morning at the I-X Center trying to visit as many exhibits as possible at this year's Great Big Home + Garden Show. With over 600 exhibits, live cooking demos and celebrity guests -- the show offers visitors a wealth of ideas from landscaping to remodeling to interior design.

