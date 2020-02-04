School Closings

Jefferson police: Two juveniles taken into custody after threatening to ‘shoot everyone at the school’

JEFFERSON, Ohio (WJW) -- The Jefferson Police Department released new information Tuesday morning on the threat that caused the Jefferson Area Local Schools to cancel classes for the day.

In a post on Facebook, police said two juveniles were taken into custody in the early morning hours of Feb. 4 and booked into the Ashtabula County Resource and Diversion Center.

Police said the juveniles threatened to "shoot everyone at the school."

Since they are minors, their names have not been released. They are facing felony charges.

"This incident was handled with great urgency and we would like to remind everyone that these 'threats/jokes' will NOT be tolerated," police said on Facebook.

Back in October, a student was taken into custody in connection with a threat that closed schools for a day.

