I-Team: St. Edward part-time wrestling coach indicted on 20 counts including rape charge

CLEVELAND (WJW)- The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a part-time wrestling coach at St. Edward High School has been indicted on 20 counts including rape.

Dan Gonsor was also indicted on charges of attempted rape, sexual battery, felonious assault, and endangering children.

The Cuyahoga County grand jury returned the indictment Tuesday.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Mike O’Malley said Gonsor, 30, is accused of sexually assaulting two teenagers from June 2015 until July 2019.

“Gonsor violated his position of authority and trust and he will be held accountable,” O’Malley said.

Gonsor is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 19.

The I-Team broke the news of the investigation back in December.

St. Edward High School Principal KC McKenna released the following statement to the FOX 8 I-Team:

Earlier today, a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted Dan Gonsor, a former part-time wrestling coach at St. Edward High School. This indictment is the result of a criminal investigation that began when one of our families informed us that Mr. Gonsor had engaged in inappropriate behavior of a sexual nature with student athletes. We immediately alerted law enforcement, suspended him, and instructed him to have no contact with students, parents, or other members of the St. Ed’s community. His employment has since been terminated. We have cooperated fully with the investigation, and encouraged others in our community to do so as well. We are very grateful to those who came forward to report this, and for those who cooperated with the investigation that led to these charges. We work very hard at St. Ed’s to create a culture of transparency and support around these issues, and recognize the courage it takes to speak up against wrongdoing. St. Ed’s requires that all employees, including part-time coaches, participate in VIRTUS training to protect children and students against sexual abuse. We encourage anyone who is aware of inappropriate behavior to report their concerns to a trusted adult. We continue to pray for those in our community who were affected by abuse.

McKenna previously told the I-Team that when school officials were notified of “disturbing allegations” involving the staff member they immediately notified Lakewood police and sent a letter to parents.

The letter read, in part, “one of our families informed us of disturbing allegations of inappropriate behavior of a sexual nature by one of our part-time wrestling coaches, Dan Gonsor. We were stunned to learn of these allegations.”

The I-Team has learned that the assistant coach is also a Cleveland firefighter.

