Goo Goo Dolls coming to Cleveland for summer concert

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Goo Goo Dolls on Tuesday announced a summer tour.

The 29-date tour kicks off on July 23. The band will make a stop at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in Cleveland on August 12.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 7 at 10 a.m. on livenation.com.

Lifehouse and Forest Blakk will join the Goo Goo Dolls as special guests.

2020 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES*

July 23 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

July 26 – Portland, OR – Oregon Zoo Amphitheater+

July 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

July 29 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre^

July 31 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

August 1 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Theater

August 3 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

August 5 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center

August 6 – Indianapolis, IN – The Amphitheater At White River State Park

August 7 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

August 9 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

August 10 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

August 12 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

August 13 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap+

August 15 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

August 16 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

August 18 – Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

August 19 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 21 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 22 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

August 23 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 25 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

August 26 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

August 28 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 29 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

August 30 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

September 1 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

September 2 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 5 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

*All listed dates with support from Lifehouse and Forest Blakk

+Not a Live Nation date

^Co-Produced by Live Nation