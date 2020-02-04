Goo Goo Dolls coming to Cleveland for summer concert
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Goo Goo Dolls on Tuesday announced a summer tour.
The 29-date tour kicks off on July 23. The band will make a stop at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in Cleveland on August 12.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 7 at 10 a.m. on livenation.com.
Lifehouse and Forest Blakk will join the Goo Goo Dolls as special guests.
Read more from Live Nation, here;check out tour dates, below.
2020 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES*
July 23 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
July 26 – Portland, OR – Oregon Zoo Amphitheater+
July 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
July 29 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre^
July 31 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park
August 1 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Theater
August 3 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
August 5 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center
August 6 – Indianapolis, IN – The Amphitheater At White River State Park
August 7 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
August 9 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
August 10 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
August 12 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
August 13 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap+
August 15 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
August 16 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
August 18 – Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
August 19 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
August 21 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
August 22 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann
August 23 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
August 25 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
August 26 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
August 28 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 29 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
August 30 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
September 1 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
September 2 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
September 5 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
*All listed dates with support from Lifehouse and Forest Blakk
+Not a Live Nation date
^Co-Produced by Live Nation