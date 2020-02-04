Fox Recipe Box: Valentine’s Day Chocolate Pasta

CLEVELAND, Oh (WJW) — It’s a recipe that combines two of the most beloved foods: chocolate and pasta! Pam Goodman is a chef with Giant Eagle Market District and she showed Fox 8’s Kristi Capel how easy it is to make Chocolate Pasta! This recipe is perfect for Valentine’s Day!

Valentine’s Day Chocolate Pasta with Mascarpone Cheese Sauce

2 1/4 cups flour

3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

3 large eggs

On clean work surface, thoroughly combine the flour and cocoa powder

Make a well in the middle for the eggs

Crack the eggs into the middle of the flour well and beat with a fork, gradually pulling in some of the flour to form a sticky dough.

Continue until all the dough is incorporated.

Knead the dough into a ball and wrap in plastic wrap.

Allow to sit at room temperature for one hour.

With a knife, cut off about 1/5 portion of the dough and roll out to about 1/4″ thin with a rolling pin.

Feed through a pasta machine using the largest setting.

Repeat a few times on this setting until the dough is smooth. repeat this step and gradually decreasing the size setting each time until dough is desired thinness.

Once your pasta sheets are rolled out, use the fettuccini attachment to make the noodles.

Freeze or cook right away.

In a large pot, bring plenty of salted water to a boil.

Cook the pasta in boiling water until al dente, 45-60 seconds.

Drain and put into serving bowl. Serve with mascarpone cheese sauce.

Yields 18 ounces of pasta

For the sauce:

4 Tbls unsalted butter

1 lb mascarpone cheese at room temperature

2 lemons, for zesting

Freshly cracked black pepper

3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

In a large frying pan over low heat, melt butter. Add mascarpone cheese. Stir and heat until melted and smooth. Remove from heat. Zest the lemon into the bowl along with a few grindings of pepper. Pour over cooked pasta and garnish with Parmesan cheese.

Chocolate Dip with Sea Salt

1/2 c heavy whipping cream

1 8oz cream cheese softened

1 1/2 c powdered sugar

1/3 c cocoa powder

1 tsp fine sea salt

In medium bowl, beat whipping cream until stiff peaks form. Set aside. In a large bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth. Slowly add in powdered sugar and cocoa powder until combined. Fold in whipped cream. Place in medium bowl and sprinkle with sea salt. Serve with fresh strawberries for dipping.