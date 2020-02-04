Impeachment trial: Senator speeches continue

Father of off-duty firefighter who died helping crash victims will attend State of the Union address

Posted 2:29 pm, February 4, 2020, by

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJW) — The father of a fallen firefighter will attend Tuesday night’s State of the Union address in Washington, D.C.

Olmsted Township Police Officer Gary Wilson will accompany U.S. Congressman Anthony Gonzalez, according to a press release from Congressman Gonzalez’s office.

Wilson’s son, Brett, who was a U.S. Army veteran and Columbia Township firefighter, died in October 2019 while trying to help crash victims.

Brett Wilson

Brett Wilson

Brett was off duty when a car struck a utility pole near his home in Olmsted Township, causing power lines to fall onto the roadway.

Brett and his girlfriend ran to render aid to the victims of the crash. He was electrocuted when he came into contact with the electrified ground, as was the passenger in the car.

The driver and his Brett’s girlfriend were injured but survived.

Brett’s father, Officer Gary Wilson, intends to create a scholarship in memory of his son. It will help others attend the fire academy who couldn’t afford it on their own.

Read more on this story, here.

Data pix.
Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 38.907192 by -77.036871.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.