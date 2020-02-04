Family traditions are a key part of Cleveland’s classic restaurants

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Magazine is celebrating the classics.

While Cleveland has plenty of new and upcoming things to offer, the mainstays are essential.

That’s why Cleveland Magazine is honoring the icons.

They brought some special guests on FOX 8 Extra Tuesday.

Bearden’s in Rocky River is celebrating 72 years.

It originally opened in 1934 under the name “Jackson Limited.”

More on Bearden’s here.

Cleveland Heights’ Nighttown has been around for 55 years.

It is named after the Dublin red-light district in James Joyce’s Ulysses.

On its website, Nighttown bills itself as a “dining and music mecca.”

Corbo’s Bakery has been a staple in Little Italy for 61 years.

The family brought all the recipes from Sicily.

You can see a gallery of some of their treats here.

Click here for more on Cleveland Magazine’s list of classics.

