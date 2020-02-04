Dying mother collapses on, suffocates 4-month-old baby

TEMPE, Arizona (WJW) — A mother’s sudden death became a double tragedy in Arizona when she collapsed and fell on her baby, suffocating him.

KPHO reports that nvestigators believe Larinque Meadows, 38, had a medical emergency. Police say they have no record of her trying to call 911, but they found a cell phone next to the body of Larinque and her 4-month-old son, Denari.

“So, our investigators showed through her phone, she was researching chest pains, so it’s a very, very tragic incident in which we believe that she had some sort of heart condition, heart episode, and then passed away and fell, fell on top of Denari,” said Tempe police Det. Greg Bacon.

Police say the baby’s father was asleep upstairs at the time, because he works the night shift. The last time he saw Larinque and his baby boy alive was at about 11 a.m. Saturday. Six hours later, he went downstairs and found them dead.

“This looks like it’s a health-related issue,” said Bacon. “Father seems to be very hard-working, trying to provide for his family, works nights, ran some errands that morning for the family, specifically for the baby, so it’s just a very tragic situation, and, you know, we mourn for them.”

