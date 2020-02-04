Discovery Zone coming to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WJW)– Discovery Zone is making a comeback. Yes, you read that right.

The large, indoor playground at EastGate Mall in Cincinnati plans to open on Friday.

Nineties babies will remember the original Discovery Zone, or DZ if you were one of the cool kids. The chain of indoor entertainment facilities featured roller slides, ball pits and mazes. It was THE place for elementary school birthday parties.

At one point, there were more than 200 locations across the U.S. and Canada. They closed in 2001.