(WJW) - FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute the Widows Sons Passkeepers motorcycle group as one of Cleveland's Own.

The Masonic riding association donates around $10,000 to local causes every year, helping everyone from Twinsburg's Shop with a Cop to a Northfield Center food pantry.

