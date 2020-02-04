Cedar Lee Theatre mourns beloved employee with showing of his favorite movie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)-- The Cedar Lee Theatre and Cleveland Heights community is mourning the sudden loss of a beloved concessions employee.

Arjeye Lacey had worked at the theater for nearly two decades and touched every person he met. Many described him as abundantly kind, genuine and warm.

“Everyone saw his enthusiasm. When he talked to the customers, when he talked to anybody, he remembered everything because he actually cared about people,” said Sean Denny, friend and director of operations.

Lacey began working at the theater when he was just 17 years old, and over the years became a favorite face and personality at the Cedar Lee. People in the neighborhood and other establishments even nicknamed him the King of Lee Road.

“He was definitely one of a kind. Everybody loved him. He had so much knowledge and so much wisdom at a young age,” said Sharon Young, friend and house manager.

To help Lacey’s family with funeral expenses, the theater held a special showing Tuesday night of his favorite movie, "Moonrise Kingdom" by Wes Anderson, with 100 percent of proceeds going to the family. For those who couldn’t make the showing, a GoFundMe account has also been set up to help with expenses.