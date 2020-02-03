Winter or spring? High temperature record broken in one part of Northeast Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) -- It's the tale of two seasons in Northeast Ohio on this Monday.

Does it feel like winter or spring where you are?

If you're closer to the lake, temperatures are only in the 30s.

But, temps are in the low 60s away from the lakeshore.

In fact, according to the National Weather Service, the high temperature at the Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport reached 61 degrees at just after 3 p.m. Monday; that breaks the previous record high of 59 degrees which was set in 2016.

Ouch...Check out the temperature difference from downtown Cleveland at Burke Airport of 39°F and low 60s away from the lakeshore. What a big difference it makes if you are near the cold water of #LakeErie! Temps as of 330 pm.#OHwx #PAwx #ThisIsCLE #NWS #Cleveland #Ohio pic.twitter.com/J298sWJFYg — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) February 3, 2020

