Winter or spring? High temperature record broken in one part of Northeast Ohio

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) -- It's the tale of two seasons in Northeast Ohio on this Monday.
Does it feel like winter or spring where you are?
If you're closer to the lake, temperatures are only in the 30s.
But, temps are in the low 60s away from the lakeshore.
In fact, according to the National Weather Service, the high temperature at the Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport reached 61 degrees at just after 3 p.m. Monday; that breaks the previous record high of 59 degrees which was set in 2016.
40.758390 -82.515447