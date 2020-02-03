Weather: Mild temps Monday, then a messy week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A great start with mild temperatures today.

But get ready for a taste of winter. This is going to be a messy week. Starting Tuesday with rain showers and a cold front. The morning commutes for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday could be tricky. We actually have some opportunity for some snow to pile up for everyone from Tuesday night through Friday. So stay right here with Fox 8.

Today's forecast:

The groundhogs are in agreement. No shadow… EARLY SPRING! Here’s what our team of meteorologists think…

We didn’t break any records Sunday! But it sure felt nice!

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

Looking ahead, here’s the predicted storm track over the next two weeks. Rain/snow mix storms will be common with tricky forecasts.

How many days have we had above normal (at least 1 degree above) since December 1st? How many days in the 20s or colder? Check out these stats.