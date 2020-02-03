Vermilion couple welcomes twins on first global palindrome day in nearly 1,000 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- 02/20/2020 marked the first global palindrome day in nearly 1,000 years, and now a Vermilion family has two reasons to celebrate the occasion.

Carlee and Jeff Thayer welcomed twin daughters, Margo and Brynn, on Sunday.

“When the doctor came in and said, ‘Hey, today's a good day for delivery,’ it was kind of like what's the date, oh, 2-2-2020, and I thought to myself, ‘That's kind of crazy,’” Carlee said. “It was not something that was planned or expected, but it was kind of cool how it worked out, and the fact that we were having twins on that day made it even better.”

Sunday was the first global palindrome date in which the numbers are written the same forward and backwards since November 11, 1111.

“We joked in the beginning because of twins in 2020, we just thought that was amazing,” Jeff Thayer said. “We never anticipated 02/02/2020.”

The twins are being cared for in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital because they arrived two months early.

Their second birth days will occur on 2/2/2022.

“I always thought my number was four, but apparently now we're just going to have to go with two,” Carlee said.

Though they've become a family of five, including two-year-old Wesley, the Thayers now say the number two feels pretty lucky.

“I'm just lucky. I'm feeling good. Two is a good number, it works. The whole month is going to be great, apparently,” Carlee said.

Sunday marked the only global palindrome this century. The next will occur on December 12, 2121.