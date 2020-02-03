Through sickness and health: Local couple overcomes adversity and celebrates 23 years together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- All this month, we are celebrating love stories across Northeast Ohio. We will feature stories of couples defying the odds, showcase people's love for pets, children, and parents.

Today we introduce you to Jen and Ron who have been married since 1997. As Gabe Spiegel shows us in the video above, the four words "through sickness and health" soon became a reality.

Shortly after they were married, Jen was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and since then the love they have for each other has grown tremendously.

