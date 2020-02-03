Talented players from Northeast Ohio take center stage at Super Bowl LIV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI, Fla. (WJW) -- A lot of our viewers were tuned into the Superbowl 54 last night and not just because it was an exciting game. Three Northeast Ohio natives were a big part in securing a win for the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami.

Clevland Heights High School alum Travis Kelce caught six passes for 43 yards. The tight end also scored a touchdown in the 4th quarter.

"When you see me dancing in the end zone, that's Cleveland Heights for you right there," Kelce has said in the past.

"He gets the touchdown and my household was going crazy," said former Heights High Coach, Jeff Rotsky.

Cleveland Heights has supported him back, lighting up City Hall, the clock tower and homes in red on Sunday.

"It builds something in me that every single thing that I do is for this city," said Kelce.

Rotsky expressed his pride to Kelce's mom during high school graduation.

"If Travis stays true to himself, that there was absolutely no limitations on this young man. He was one of the best athletes if not the greatest athlete I've ever had the privilege to coach," he said.

On the defensive side, veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens made solid plays. The Clearview School District in Lorain wished him luck Sunday with colorful signs showing their Clipper pride.

Ted Ginn Sr. coached the Chief's defensive end Frank Clark when he attended Glenville High School on Cleveland's east side.

Clark made a key sack late in the fourth quarter helping to secure victory for Kansas City.

"To see a kid make a play like that in the biggest game ever, naturally we're proud because he came from here," said Ginn.

The 2011 Graduate was celebrated with signage at the home of the Tarblooders.

After the win, Ginn sent him a text.

"I said, big game, your father would be proud of you at this time, you know, congratulations, love you."

On the San Francisco 49ers, Northeast Ohio was represented by Kyle Juszczyk who went to Cloverleaf High in Lodi. He scored one touchdown.

