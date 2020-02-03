School Closings

Some showers expected tomorrow, forecast looks messy after that

Posted 8:42 pm, February 3, 2020, by , Updated at 09:39PM, February 3, 2020
CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Those who traditionally dislike winter are most likely ‘fair weather’ friends on a day like today! :)

After today,  the weather pattern becomes messy and tricky to forecast in terms of the rain/snow line.  Here’s the   current thinking:

TUESDAY: It starts with rain showers but will end Tuesday evening as a mix .

TUESDAY NIGHT: Icy mix/snow tapers late.

WEDNESDAY: AM few snow showers but dry otherwise.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mix/snow to rain (southeast). It remains a mix for those northwest.

THURSDAY: Rain showers tapering later in the evening.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Snow showers develop.

FRIDAY: Snow showers/lake enhanced.

***Subject to change***

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

Looking ahead, here’s the predicted storm track over the next two weeks. Rain/snow mix storms will be common with tricky forecasts.

