Some showers expected tomorrow, forecast looks messy after that

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Those who traditionally dislike winter are most likely ‘fair weather’ friends on a day like today! :)
After today, the weather pattern becomes messy and tricky to forecast in terms of the rain/snow line. Here’s the current thinking:
TUESDAY: It starts with rain showers but will end Tuesday evening as a mix .
TUESDAY NIGHT: Icy mix/snow tapers late.
WEDNESDAY: AM few snow showers but dry otherwise.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mix/snow to rain (southeast). It remains a mix for those northwest.
THURSDAY: Rain showers tapering later in the evening.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Snow showers develop.
FRIDAY: Snow showers/lake enhanced.
***Subject to change***
Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:
Looking ahead, here’s the predicted storm track over the next two weeks. Rain/snow mix storms will be common with tricky forecasts.