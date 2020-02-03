Ravenna police say shooting death of 17-year-old boy being investigated as homicide

RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) — Ravenna police on Monday released more information about a shooting that claimed the life of a 17-year-old boy.

On Saturday just before 1 a.m., Ravenna police responded to a call for a shooting on Woodgate Blvd. Police said the caller stated a male accidentally shot himself in the chest.

However, with information gathered in the past two days, Ravenna police said the case is now being investigated as a homicide. “The information gathered from interviews and evidence collected now leads the Ravenna Police Department to make this determination,” a press release stated.

Police identified the victim as 17-year-old Dominic A. Diaz-Francis of Akron.

No information was released about a potential suspect or suspects.

Police said anyone with additional information about this case, should call The City of Ravenna Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-296-6486.

41.157557 -81.242047