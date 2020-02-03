School Closings

Ravenna police say shooting death of 17-year-old boy being investigated as homicide

Posted 4:18 pm, February 3, 2020, by

RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) — Ravenna police on Monday released more information about a shooting that claimed the life of a 17-year-old boy.

On Saturday just before 1 a.m., Ravenna police responded to a call for a shooting on Woodgate Blvd. Police said the caller stated a male accidentally shot himself in the chest.

However, with information gathered in the past two days, Ravenna police said the case is now being investigated as a homicide. “The information gathered from interviews and evidence collected now leads the Ravenna Police Department to make this determination,” a press release stated.

Police identified the victim as 17-year-old Dominic A. Diaz-Francis of Akron.

No information was released about a potential suspect or suspects.

Police said anyone with additional information about this case, should call The City of Ravenna Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-296-6486.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.157557 by -81.242047.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.