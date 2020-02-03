Police: Person posed as 15-year-old, posted YouTube video of meeting Canton coach

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — The Canton Police Department is investigating a YouTube video involving a Canton City School District assistant coach that was posted over the weekend.

According to a release from the Canton Police Department, the video allegedly shows the coach attempting to meet with who he thought was a 15-year-old juvenile.

The release states the person who posted the video made contact with the coach via the internet and posed as the 15-year-old. The release states the department is currently reviewing the case as a possible attempted importuning violation, but it cannot say if a successful prosecution will be possible.

“Cases where the public initiate such encounters are difficult to prosecute because they do not involve law enforcement or an actual juvenile victim,” the release states. “While we have no doubt the intentions of the video posted were good, we do not encourage this type of action. Anyone who believes they have evidence of any crime should contact their local law enforcement agency.”

Canton City School District released the following statement over the weekend regarding the allegations:

“Early Sunday morning district authorities were notified of a YouTube video circulating on the internet allegedly implicating one of its assistant coaches soliciting an underage student. The Canton City Schools District takes any and all allegations regarding the safety of its students seriously, and is cooperating fully with local police to assist in their investigations to the fullest extent. The individual was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

Anyone with information that could help authorities with their investigation is asked to contact the Canton Police Department at (330) 649-5800.

