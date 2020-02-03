‘Perfect day’: Norton cheerleader’s special visit with siblings and pets as she recovers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTON (WJW)- More than 100 days after she suffered an asthma attack and went into cardiac arrest, the Norton high school cheerleader who has captured the hearts of people across Northeast Ohio continues to make great strides.

Christina Weigand, Emma Pfouts' mother, took to Facebook Sunday to update everyone on Emma's progress.

Back in October, Emma suffered an asthma attack and an allergic reaction causing her to go into cardiac arrest. She spent several weeks in a medically-induced coma and is slowly showing progress in her journey to recovery.

Sunday was day 106 of her care at Akron Children's Hospital. Her mom posted, 'Sunday was Funday for Emma. Her 2 primary day nurses were here and had told her it was going to be “spa day” which means she would get her hair washed. Back when Emma💕 was in her coma & was neuro storming, we would wash her hair in a washbasin in the bed & you could literally watch her heart rate drop, her respiratory rate drop, & her oxygen go up, she LOVES her hair being washed."

According to the Facebook post, Emma was able to also leave her room and see her brothers and all of her dogs. Her mom said, Emma had tears in her eyes and said, " home." She thought she was going home because of the family and pets being there and also leaving her room. Emma was later able to feel the sun from an area inside the hospital, where the nurse told her, "God made this perfect day for you."

