Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force offering reward for capture of Denico Carson

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information leading to the capture of Denico Carson.

According to a press release, the 28-year-old is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department for involuntary manslaughter and drug charges in connection to three separate cases.

Carson has been on the run after failing to report for court last summer.

His last known address was in the 1600 block of East 79th Street in Cleveland.

Anyone with information should call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED. Tipsters can remain anonymous.