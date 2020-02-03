‘New beginnings’: Walnut Creek Amish Flea Market working hard to reopen after destructive fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUGARCREEK, Ohio (WJW) -- Walnut Creek Amish Flea Market in Sugarcreek says it is working as fast as possible to reopen following a summer fire that destroyed a portion of the historic business.

The fire started in the early-morning hours of Aug. 21 at the building on State Route 39.

It was determined the fire was sparked by a lightning strike. No one was injured.

The flea market recently posted an update and photos on Facebook and said, "Rebuild/ restoration going strong at the market! Working hard to get opened as soon as we can! New additions, variety of vendors! Looking forward to new beginnings!"

Walnut Creek Amish Flea Market told FOX 8 News it does not yet have a date for the grand reopening, but is hoping it will happen in late spring. However, it depends on the weather.

Customer favorites are coming back including Pam's Place, Outlet in the Country, Amish Country Essentials, Electronic Store, Avon, Piccadilly Circus, Grandma Schrock's Kitchen, Sugar Cookie Coffee Shop, Roasted Nuts & Almonds and Amish Country Gourmet.

The flea market said it's including an expansion to the front building that burned down to allow for a larger shopping experience for customers. A large sightseeing deck is also being included.

According to the flea market, the cost to restore and rebuild is $2.3 million.

Rainbow Restoration/Schrock Construction and Mr. Hope Fence have been helping with the project.

"The support from local businesses, our vendors, customers, family and friends has been truly remarkable and that was what is keeping us strong through this ordeal. We had several vendors who lost everything in the fire, employees that lost their jobs, volunteer their time to come back weekly to help us clean up after the tragedy," said Jan Tango with the Walnut Creek Amish Flea Market.

