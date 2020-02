Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS (WJW)- FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing invididuals and reunite them with their families.

Sophia Grace Lally, 18, was last seen July 17 in Cleveland Heights.

She is 5'2" tall and weighs around 135 pounds. She has brown eyes and blonde hair. Police say she's known to change her hair often.

Sophia has tattoos on her right shoulder and stomach.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Heights police at 216-291-3883.

***More missing cases here***