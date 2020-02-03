Medina County SPCA rescues 15 Havanese dogs from ‘overwhelmed breeder’

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Medina County SPCA desperately needs help after rescuing 15 Havanese dogs from an overwhelmed breeder.

Staff from the shelter posted about the animals on social media along with a sad photo of one of the dogs now in their care.

“These poor pups have not gotten the best of care, so we’re looking at not only spays and neuters, but also surgeries for cherry eyes, hernias, and mammary tumors. Not to mention the cost of heartworm tests, microchips, vaccines, grooming, etc,” they wrote.

With so many dogs, the shelter is going to have to use a big chunk of its medical fund.

The vet bills are estimated to be more than $3,000.

Click here to make a donation.