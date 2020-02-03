Man accused of stealing from women at ATM arrested

Posted 5:23 am, February 3, 2020, by , Updated at 05:24AM, February 3, 2020

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Springfield Township police said the arrested a man wanted in connection with a series of thefts at ATMs in the township and the City of Akron.

In a news release, police said they arrested Zachery R. Dupert, 27, for felony theft, felony eluding police, and resisting arrest.

Police said Dupert approached female victims as they were withdrawing money and would grab the cash and run.

On Saturday, an officer spotted Dupert watching an ATM and attempted to stop the vehicle he was driving, police said.

After a short pursuit, the suspect crashed into a telephone pole at Congo St. and Darrow Rd. in Akron.

The officer said Dupert tried to run away, but was captured with the help of Akron police.

Google Map for coordinates 41.069251 by -81.442178.

