Lorain County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of former K-9 Ozzy

LORAIN (WJW)-The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of their beloved K-9 Ozzy.

Ozzy passed away on January 29 after a long battle with an autoimmune illness.  The former K-9 would have been 13 years old in April.

According to a news release, Ozzy was a certified dual purpose Patrol K-9 who served the sheriff’s office and his partner, Sgt. Bryan Barnes, from April 2008 until Dec 2012.

Ozzy is being remembered for being an amazing partner, friend, protector, and a family member in the Barnes household.

 

