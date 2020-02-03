Kent State issues temporary restrictions for school trips to China amid coronavirus outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT, Ohio (WJW) -- Kent State University is taking precautions amid the coronavirus outbreak impacting countries worldwide.

In a letter sent to students, faculty and staff, officials said they are now issuing a temporary restriction on all university-sponsored trips to China.

"Let me begin by reiterating that as of this writing, there are no suspected cases in Ohio , and we are thankful to learn that two students who were under isolation at Miami of Ohio have tested negative for the virus," said Interim Senior Vice President and Provost, Melody Tankersley, Ph.D.

She said there are no planned trips at this time and no visitors expected to be arriving from China this semester.

The school will evaluate whether to adjust trips scheduled for the summer.

"For personal travel, we strongly advise all students, faculty and staff to follow travel alerts from the CDC and DOS. Currently, the CDC recommends that travelers avoid all nonessential travel to China. The DOS recommends reconsidering travel to China," Tankersley said.

