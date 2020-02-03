School Closings

Jefferson Area Local School district closed on Tuesday due to threats

Posted 10:27 pm, February 3, 2020, by

JEFFERSON, Ohio (WJW) — Jefferson Area Local School district will be closed on Tuesday due to threats being made.

The Jefferson Police Department posted about the news on social media.

Limited information was released, but an investigation is currently underway with the assistance of multiple agencies and departments.

More details are expected to be released at a later time.

Those who know anything about the threats should call the Jefferson Police Department at 440-576-0010.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.