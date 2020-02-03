Jefferson Area Local School district closed on Tuesday due to threats

JEFFERSON, Ohio (WJW) — Jefferson Area Local School district will be closed on Tuesday due to threats being made.
The Jefferson Police Department posted about the news on social media.
Limited information was released, but an investigation is currently underway with the assistance of multiple agencies and departments.
More details are expected to be released at a later time.
Those who know anything about the threats should call the Jefferson Police Department at 440-576-0010.
41.738666 -80.769807