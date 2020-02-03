‘I love them, I appreciate them and I will never forget them’: Local woman in national ad thanks first responders for saving her life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID (WJW) - A Euclid woman is featured in Verizon’s newest television ads that thank first responders and encourages volunteerism.

The newest Verizon commercials were rolled out during the Super Bowl Sunday. Verizon also put many on their social media sites, including a two-minute commercial that features Margaret Hardaway of Euclid.

Hardaway can be seen 31 seconds into the commercial. She talks about how first responders are there to help people. At 37 seconds in, the one EMT that helped her gives her a hug.

“I know first hand what first responders do,” Hardaway told the Fox 8 I-Team.

Hardaway was waiting for a bus in March 2019 when she was struck by a vehicle.

Euclid officer James Aoki was on his way to work when he saw the crash. He said he saw Hardaway get thrown in the air after being hit by the vehicle.

"I couldn't believe it; it was awful," Aoki has told Fox 8.

He rushed to her side and started CPR. He said a few moments later two private care ambulance workers arrived and took over.

Hardaway spent weeks in the hospital and a rehabilitation facility. She is still not able to return to work.

“I wanted them to know the respect, that I have for what they do,” Hardaway said. “I felt before this happened I had taken that for granted.”

She said she was honored to take part in the commercial and felt it was important to thank the men she calls her heroes.

“By the grace of God and by the hard work and dedication of the first responders, that's why I am here,” Hardaway said. “I love them. I appreciate them and I will never forget them.”

