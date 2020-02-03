School Closings

‘I Am Dr. King’s Dream’: Reymond Saunders

Inspirational messages from students across Northeast Ohio as we celebrate  Black History Month.

Reymond Saunders goes to Menlo Park Academy; here is his message:

"I am Martin Luther King's Dream because I have a path to follow to become a great man like Dr. King. I respect myself, my family and my community.

I enjoy computer coding and science STEM programs.  I also participate in boxing and wrestling.

I believe being a dedicated student and excelling in sports will help me live up to Dr. King's dream. Have a good day!"

