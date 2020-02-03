Watch LIVE: Impeachment trial wrapping up; closing arguments ahead of vote

Homeless man files civil lawsuit after officer forces him to lick urinal

February 3, 2020

HONOLULU, Hawaii (WJW) — A homeless man who claims he was forced by a police officer to lick a urinal has filed a lawsuit.

Hawaii News Now reports Officer John Rabago pleaded guilty in December to conspiring to violate Samuel Ingall’s civil rights. Another officer, Reginald Ramones, pleaded guilty to not reporting it.

The lawsuit, which names Rabago, the Honolulu Police Department and the city, claims the officers took Samuel Ingall into a restroom in January 2018. He said Rabago threatened to arrest him if he didn’t lick the urinal.

Both officers are no longer with the department. Ingall is in rehab.

“These officers thought it was another form of amusement because one of these officers had a history of doing this,” said Ingall’s attorney, Myles Breiner.

Breiner said Rabago previously forced another person to lick a urinal in a bathroom.

