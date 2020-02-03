× Get your Megatickets now!

Each Megaticket includes one concert ticket to seven concerts performing this summer at Blossom Music Center.

The schedule is as follows:

— MAY 28: KENNY CHESNEY with special guest MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD

— JUNE 6: THOMAS RHETT with special guests COLE SWINDELL & HARDY

— JUNE 25: LADY ANTEBELLUM with special guests JAKE OWEN and MADDIE & TAE

— JULY 9: CHRIS YOUNG with special guests SCOTTY McCREERY and PAYTON SMITH

— JULY 24: TIM MCGRAW with special guests MIDLAND and INGRID ANDRESS

— SEPTEMBER 4: RASCAL FLATTS with special guests

— SEPTEMBER 18: BROOKS & DUNN with special guests

Ticket prices are as follows:

LAWN: Tickets start at $225* A general admission lawn ticket to every show in the Megaticket series at Blossom Music Center. General parking included in the package price. Opportunity to purchase your 2021 Country Megaticket before the general public.

BRONZE: Tickets start at $450* The same reserved, uncovered upper Pavilion seat to every show in the Megaticket series at Blossom Music Center. General parking included in the package price. Opportunity to purchase your 2021 Country Megaticket before the general public.

GOLD: Tickets start at $675* The same reserved, covered upper Pavilion seat to every show in the Megaticket series at Blossom Music Center. General parking included in the package price. Opportunity to purchase your 2021 Country Megaticket before the general public.

PLATINUM: Tickets start at $995* The same reserved, covered lower Pavilion seat to every show in the Megaticket series at Blossom Music Center. Includes one premier parking pass per order for every show purchased. Opportunity to purchase your 2021 Country Megaticket before the general public.

MEGATICKET PREMIER PARKING PASS: Price per pass: $280* If you are purchasing the Bronze, Gold or Lawn package and want to upgrade your parking, that will be possible this year. The Megaticket Premier Parking Pass gives you access to reserved paved lot parking in lots C, D or E for all seven shows at Blossom Music Center. This guarantees you paved lot parking with easy access to the main ticket gates and a shorter walk. Available while supplies last.

No individual show tickets for the performances are available at this time.

Tickets go on sale to the public now and will only be available online at www.megaticket.com.