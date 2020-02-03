Watch LIVE: Impeachment trial wrapping up; closing arguments ahead of vote

February 3, 2020 Road Trip: Akron

February 3, 2020

Here is the list of places we visited on today’s Road Trip to Akron.

Northside Markeplace
21 Furnace St
Akron, OH 44308
234.542.6627
http://northsidemarketplace.com/

Boiling House
1 W Exchange St
Akron, OH 44308
234-571-9692
https://www.orderboilinghouse.com/#/

Nomz
21 Furnace St Suite 404
Akron, OH 44308
330.203.3422
https://www.nomzeatz.com/

The Treatery
21 Furnace St
Akron, OH 44308
234.542.6627

R Shea Brewing
540 S Main Street, Ste 214
Akron, Ohio 44311
234.571.5036
www.rsheabrewing.com

Rage Room Ohio
2517 Mogadore Rd
Akron, OH 44312
330.400.2600
http://www.rageroomohio.com/

Chameleon Café Akron
23 S Main St
Akron, OH 44308
234.334.3603
http://www.chameleoncafeakron.com/

Zeber-Martel Studio & Gallery
43 Furnace St # G
Akron, OH 44308
330.253.3808
http://zeber-martell.com/

Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railway
https://www.cvsr.org/

Your Cabbage Connection
2455 Canton Rd
Akron, OH 44312
330.961.5022
https://www.cabbageconnection.com/

Chill & Indulge
209 S Main Street
Akron, Ohio
https://www.facebook.com/ChillandIndulge/

The Peanut Shoppe
203 S Main St
Akron, OH 44308
330.376.7020
www.akronpeanuts.com

