Organic grocery store ‘Earth Fare’ announces plans to close all locations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WJW) -- Earth Fare is planning to close all of its existing locations.

The organic grocery store made the announcement on Monday citing financial reasons for the decision.

According to a press release, all employees have been notified.

“Earth Fare has been proud to serve the natural and organic grocery market, and the decision to begin the process of closing our stores was not entered into lightly. We’d like to thank our Team Members for their commitment and dedication to serving our customers, and our vendors and suppliers for their partnership,” said Earth Fare.

Customers are encouraged to take part in the inventory liquidation sales.