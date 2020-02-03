Drew Petzing named new tight ends coach for Cleveland Browns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The Cleveland Browns have named a new tight ends coach.

According to a press release, Drew Petzing will take over the position.

Petzing and head coach Kevin Stefanski both coached for the Minnesota Vikings and will now work alongside each other again here in Cleveland. Stefanski said he's looking forward to the reunion.

“I think he's one of the smartest coaches I've been around. I say that because he coached defense in college, he's moved to the offensive side of the ball, been in the running backs room, the wide receivers room, the quarterbacks room," said Stefanski.

Petzing joined the Vikings in 2014 as a tight ends coach and spent last season as the team's wide receivers coach.

“(Stefanski) had been in a lot of those similar roles. He was great in terms of taking me under his wing and showing me the ropes, showing me what was good, what was bad but also giving me the freedom to do things my way,” Petzing said.

This past season, Petzing oversaw a Vikings wide receiving corps that was led by Stefon Diggs, who set a career high with 1,130 receiving yards, giving him back-to-back 1,000-receiving yard seasons for the first time in his career.

He also has a Cleveland connection having been a football operations intern for the Browns in 2013.

“Being here in 2013, seeing how the organization works, seeing how passionate the fanbase is, that type of stuff makes it easy to make a decision like this. On top of that, having a great relationship with Kevin, really believing in him and his process and what he’s about, I think those two things among other things were really deciding factors for me," said Petzing.

