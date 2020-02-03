× Cuyahoga Falls police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run

CUYAHOGA FALLS (WJW)-Cuyahoga Falls police are searching for the driver wanted in a deadly hit-and-run accident.

According to their Facebook post, the accident happened Sunday just after 12 p.m. at 2nd Street and Grant Avenue. Police say a man was walking in the area when he was struck by a car. When officers arrived, the vehicle was no longer at the scene.

The man was transported to Summa Health System- Akron Campus where he later died.

The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department is asking anyone in the area of 2nd Street and Chestnut Boulevard between 11:55 a.m. and 12:06 p.m. Sunday to please call their detectives at 330-971-8334.

For those that wish to remain anonymous, please call the confidential Cuyahoga Falls Crime Fighter tip line at 330-971-TIPS (8477). A reward may be offered.