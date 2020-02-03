Could The Rolling Stones be coming to Cleveland? Some fans think so

CLEVELAND (WJW) — If you were in downtown on Monday night, you might’ve noticed The Rolling Stones logo plastered on the side of the Terminal Tower.

It has a lot of fans wondering if the band is hinting at a possible tour stop in Cleveland this year. They’ve reportedly been doing similar stunts in other cities too.

Want to live in the coolest building in downtown Cleveland?https://t.co/chjXiBAt5d pic.twitter.com/itkZ8vJHHH — Terminal Tower CLE (@TowerLightsCLE) February 4, 2020

It appears fan suspicions are right on the money. Sources tell FOX 8 that the stones are close to announcing a summer date at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The band also put out a tweet of their own with a video that says “feeling restless.”

Check it out below.

Feeling restless pic.twitter.com/Zh0RWqySqW — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) February 3, 2020