Could The Rolling Stones be coming to Cleveland? Some fans think so

Posted 9:34 pm, February 3, 2020, by , Updated at 09:39PM, February 3, 2020

CLEVELAND (WJW) — If you were in downtown on Monday night, you might’ve noticed The Rolling Stones logo plastered on the side of the Terminal Tower.

It has a lot of fans wondering if the band is hinting at a possible tour stop in Cleveland this year. They’ve reportedly been doing similar stunts in other cities too.

It appears fan suspicions are right on the money. Sources tell FOX 8 that the stones are close to announcing a summer date at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The band also put out a tweet of their own with a video that says “feeling restless.”

Check it out below.

 

 

